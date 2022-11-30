Senior Connect
Pender County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Albert Nieves-Ortiz
Albert Nieves-Ortiz(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate 43-year-old Albert Nieves-Ortiz.

He is 5 feet and 6 inches tall. He weighs 168 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes and facial hair.

He was last seen on November 28 around 6 p.m. in the Beaver Dam Tr. Rocky Point area. He was wearing a black hoodie, grey pants, black socks and black slides.

Anyone who knows Nieve-Ortiz’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1515.

