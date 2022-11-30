Senior Connect
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department, FAA release statement regarding Sunwing Flight 410

Sunwing Airlines Flight 410 at ILM
Sunwing Airlines Flight 410 at ILM(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At around 6 p.m. on Nov. 29, Sunwing Flight 410 landed at Wilmington International Airport following a security issue.

According to a statement from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the Boeing 737 was parked in front of the US Customs building. Deputies boarded the plane and evacuated the passengers and crew.

Following a search of the aircraft, including a search of passengers, crew and luggage, no security threats were identified. Alongside the NHCSO, Wilmington Police Department Explosives K-9s and the Emergency Response Team Explosives Ordinance Disposal assisted in the search.

“It was a great display of coordinated agencies working together from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Fire, Novant Emergency Services, and ILM International Airport,” stated the release from the sheriff’s office.

The FAA further provided the following statement:

“Sunwing Airlines Flight 410, a Boeing 737, landed without incident at Wilmington International Airport in Wrightsboro, N.C., around 6 p.m. local time yesterday after the crew reported a passenger disturbance. The flight departed from Toronto, Canada, and was en route to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.”

