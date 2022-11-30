Senior Connect
New Hanover County to offer free HIV/STD testing on Dec. 1 and 7

DePaolo Hall in The University of North Carolina Wilmington
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Health and Human Services plans to offer free walk-in HIV/STD testing in recognition of World AIDS Day on Dec. 1.

Per the announcement, the testing will be offered at UNCW at the Student Health Center from noon to 2 p.m. and at the LGBTQIA Resource Office from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The events will give guests an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about HIV and STDs. First time testers at either event will get a free $10 gift card.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Senior Resource Center will hold a free HIV/STD testing clinic from 10 a.m. to noon. Guests can also take advantage of free sexual health supplies, and first time testers will get a free $10 gift card.

“World AIDS Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS, address stigmas and discrimination, along with other barriers to health care, and encourage people to get tested and know their status to help stop the HIV epidemic,” said Health Promotion Supervisor Diana Hills in a county release.

