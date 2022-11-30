Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Netflix releases first trailer for ‘That ‘90s Show’

"That '90s Show" premieres on Netflix Jan. 19. (Source: Netflix)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Netflix just dropped a teaser clip for its sequel series to “That ‘70s Show.”

The hit sitcom set in the 1970s aired in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The new sequel series, “That ‘90s Show,” takes place two decades later and features the children of the teenagers in the original.

Actors Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents in the original series, now play grandparents with a new crop of youngsters hanging out in their basement.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and other stars from the original series will guest star in one of the new show’s 10 episodes.

“That ‘90s Show” premieres on Netflix on Jan. 19.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunwing Airlines Flight 410 at ILM
Flight diverted to ILM due to security threat, remains at airport for the time being
Aaron Herring
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy suspended without pay
Brianna Hayes
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Columbus County Sheriff's Office recovers stolen car from creek
Car reported stolen two years ago pulled out of creek in Columbus County
Austin Fumich
Man arrested, accused of threatening people with a gun

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
Penalty asked for doctor who spoke of 10-year-old’s abortion
A genealogy testing kit for Ancestry/DNA is displayed in the Ackman and Ziff Family Genealogy...
Holocaust survivors offered DNA tests to help find family
People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Buckingham Palace aide resigns over ‘unacceptable’ comments made toward Black charity founder
The steeple was blown off a church in the community of Steens, Mississippi, after a strong...
At least 2 dead as southern towns assess storm damage and tornado threat continues
DoorDash is eliminating more than 1,200 corporate jobs.
DoorDash cuts 1,250 jobs as deliveries ebb after pandemic