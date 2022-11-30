Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Penalty asked for doctor who spoke of 10-year-old’s abortion

FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion rights rally on June 25, 2022, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio is suing Indiana's attorney general Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, seeking to block him from using allegedly "frivolous" consumer complaints to issue subpoenas seeking patients' confidential medical records.(Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing to discipline a Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect.

The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin Bernard violated state law by not reporting the girl’s child abuse to Indiana authorities and violated patient privacy laws by telling a newspaper reporter about the girl’s treatment.

That account sparked a national political uproar in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, with some news outlets and Republican politicians suggesting Bernard fabricated the story and President Joe Biden nearly shouting his outrage over the case during a White House event.

Bernard and her lawyers maintain the girl’s abuse had already been reported to Ohio police and child protective services officials before the doctor ever saw the child. A 27-year-old man has been charged in Columbus, Ohio, with raping the girl.

Bernard’s lawyers argue Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, who is stridently anti-abortion, has been spreading false or misleading information about the doctor with his investigation allegations for several months.

The attorney general’s complaint asked the licensing board to impose “appropriate disciplinary action” but doesn’t specify a requested penalty.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunwing Airlines Flight 410 at ILM
Flight diverted to ILM due to security threat, remains at airport for the time being
Aaron Herring
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy suspended without pay
Brianna Hayes
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Columbus County Sheriff's Office recovers stolen car from creek
Car reported stolen two years ago pulled out of creek in Columbus County
Austin Fumich
Man arrested, accused of threatening people with a gun

Latest News

A genealogy testing kit for Ancestry/DNA is displayed in the Ackman and Ziff Family Genealogy...
Holocaust survivors offered DNA tests to help find family
People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Buckingham Palace aide resigns over ‘unacceptable’ comments made toward Black charity founder
The steeple was blown off a church in the community of Steens, Mississippi, after a strong...
At least 2 dead as southern towns assess storm damage and tornado threat continues
DoorDash is eliminating more than 1,200 corporate jobs.
DoorDash cuts 1,250 jobs as deliveries ebb after pandemic