‘Lodged in my brain for the rest of my life:’ Woman shot in the head at school football game in Lumberton shares story

Two weeks ago a woman was enjoying a football game with her husband at Lumberton High School, when her life changed in an instant. They were watching their son’s team play in the middle school championship game.
By Gilbert Baez
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WRAL) - Two weeks ago a woman was enjoying a football game with her husband at Lumberton High School, when her life changed in an instant. They were watching their son’s team play in the middle school championship game.

In a moment, 41-year-old Jessica Kemp found herself fighting for her life.

“About the time I got out of my car and walked to the back of it, I started hearing gunshots, and the first bullet hit me in the side of my head,” she said. “It spun my whole body around, flipped me, and I hit the ground.”

Kemp had been shot in the head, just behind the right ear.

The sound of those terrifying gunshots sent middle school students scrambling across the field during the award ceremony.

At her side, her husband Jonathan Coram also heard the shots – and saw his wife fall to the ground.

The rest of the story can be read at WRAL here.

Copyright 2022 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

