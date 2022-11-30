Senior Connect
Gun charge brought against father of driver in Raleigh Christmas Parade fatality

Following the tragic death at the Raleigh Christmas parade, the father of the truck driver who hit her is now facing a gun charge from that same day.
By Ashley Anderson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Following the tragic death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks at the Raleigh Christmas parade, the father of the truck driver who hit her is now facing a gun charge from that same day.

Christopher Hylton Glass, 49, has been charged with carrying a gun during the Nov. 19 parade in downtown Raleigh, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told CBS 17.

This charge, she said, is a misdemeanor and he does not face any charges related to the crash at this time.

Freeman confirmed Christopher Glass is the father of 20-year-old Landon C. Glass, of Goode, Va.

Landon Glass was behind the wheel when a truck pulling a parade float struck and killed Hailey. He has since been charged with

  • Misdemeanor death by motor vehicle;
  • Careless and reckless driving;
  • Improper equipment;
  • Unsafe movement;
  • Carrying a firearm in a parade.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

