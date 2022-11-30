Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘Get your private wells tested’: State DEQ hosts community meeting on PFAS contamination in private wells

Residents attend a meeting in Columbus Co. to learn about private well sampling
Residents attend a meeting in Columbus Co. to learn about private well sampling(WECT)
By Daniella Hankey
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The results are in, and residents who had their private wells tested got answers on contamination in their drinking water.

The meeting was hosted by the Department of Environmental Quality and the big focus was for the DEQ to make residents aware of levels of PFAS found in their wells.

Chemours. the company responsible for dumping toxins in the Cape Fear River, was ordered to test wells in four area counties: Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender.

The testing comes after the DEQ found Chemours responsible for the contamination of New Hanover County wells and other counties downstream which required Chemours to test private drinking wells downstream of its Fayetteville Works facility.

100,000 letters were sent out to Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties. After doing the sample testing, 79 properties are now eligible for help from Chemours. The DEQ now says residents need to take charge.

“The next steps really are for residents to request their well be tested to get that done free of charge through a contractor that the Chemours company is utilizing. Then that data will be shared with the homeowners and they will be informed if they need an alternate water source,” said Director of the Division of Waste Management for DEQ, Michael Scott.

Chemours will provide free clean drinking water to those eligible.

If you have any questions or want your well sampled, you can call Chemours at (910) 678-1100. Messages to the Chemours call line are monitored during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Chemours should respond within 24-to-48 hours starting on the next business day.

Additional well-sampling information for residents is available on the DEQ website here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Jones and Tameika Conyers
Two arrested following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Officials ask anyone with relevant information to reach out to them at 910-395-3917 or...
Suspect sought in fatal collision in Brunswick County
The Columbus County Board of Elections voted against a petition to prevent the sheriff-elect of...
Board of elections turns down petition to prevent sheriff-elect of Columbus Co. from taking office
Aaron Herring
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy suspended without pay

Latest News

Albert Nieves-Ortiz
Pender County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
A lawsuit alleges South Carolina's network of license plate cameras lacks the oversight...
Lawsuit targets ‘expansive surveillance network’ law enforcement can access to track SC drivers
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is going through security protocols to make sure there...
Flight diverted to ILM due to security threat
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released documentation stating that Chief Deputy Aaron...
Community members react to issues within Columbus County Sheriff’s Office