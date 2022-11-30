Senior Connect
Flight diverted to ILM due to security threat

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Sunwing Airlines flight, Flight 410 or Boeing 737, was diverted to Wilmington International Airport around 6 p.m. after the crew reported a passenger disturbance.

The flight initially departed from Toronto, Canada, and was en route to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, during the flight, an anonymous email created a security threat. It is unknown at this point who sent or who received the email. The threat caused the airliner to land at the Wilmington International Airport, its closest landing option.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is going through security protocols to make sure there are no issues with the plane and are in the process of deplaning the passengers.

Sunwing Media has released the following statement:

“The safety and security of our passengers and employees is our top priority at Sunwing Airlines. On the afternoon of Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Sunwing Airlines was notified of a security threat related to an aircraft en route from Toronto to Puerto Plata. The airline initiated an immediate threat assessment as part of its emergency protocol and, out of an abundance of caution, diverted the aircraft to Wilmington International Airport where it landed safely on Tuesday evening. Passengers are being transported to a nearby hotel for the night and another aircraft is being brought into Wilmington to bring all passengers to Puerto Plata on Wednesday. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding during this unforeseen situation.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

