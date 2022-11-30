First Alert Forecast: shower risks, temperature swings as Hurricane Season ends

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A storm system with a prolific severe weather history in the Deep South will target the Cape Fear Region this Wednesday. Thankfully, though, ingredients for large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will be far less potent than before. Expect clouds and a solid or broken line of showers and thundershowers with generally modest rain amounts this Wednesday. A couple of 30+ mph wind gusts might try to humble a few holiday inflatables; your First Alert Weather Team will be watching the radar in the unlikely event that truly severe storms attempt to materialize.

Your First Alert Forecast also accounts for a big temperature swing! ...from 60s and 70s amid the showers Wednesday, to crisp, dry 50s Thursday, to chilly 30s Thursday night. Be ready to switch your wardrobe as you flip the page on your calendar!

This Wednesday, November 30 also marks the official end of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The season was featured near average activity with 14 total named storms, including eight hurricanes, and two major - i.e. Category 3+ - hurricanes.

