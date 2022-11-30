Senior Connect
Driver dies after head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Bladen County

The driver of a pickup truck has died after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler in Tar Heel...
The driver of a pickup truck has died after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler in Tar Heel at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.(MGN Online)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a pickup truck has died after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler in Tar Heel at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, the 18-wheeler was driving north on NC 87 and a GMC Sierra pickup truck was driving south.

The pickup truck crossed over the median and hit the 18-wheeler head on near Tar Heel Ferry Road.

The driver of the pickup truck was killed by the crash. The truck had no passengers, and no other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

