Driver dies after head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Bladen County

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a pickup truck has died after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler in Tar Heel at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, the 18-wheeler was driving north on NC 87 and a GMC Sierra pickup truck was driving south.

The pickup truck crossed over the median and hit the 18-wheeler head on near Tar Heel Ferry Road.

The driver of the pickup truck was killed by the crash. The truck had no passengers, and no other injuries were reported.

