Dead in a ditch: Robeson County sheriff investigating body found in neighborhood

A man was found dead in a ditch in a neighborhood in southern North Carolina, the Robeson...
A man was found dead in a ditch in a neighborhood in southern North Carolina, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
By Ashley Anderson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) - A man was found dead in a ditch in a neighborhood in southern North Carolina, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Road in Maxton where the body was found between two homes around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The investigation into Hunt’s death is being led by the Sheriff’s Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

