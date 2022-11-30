Community members react to issues within Columbus County Sheriff’s Office

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County deputy is suspended without pay at the request of the interim sheriff.

Chief Deputy Aaron Herring is suspended from the Columbus County sheriff’s office until December 5. That’s when Jody Greene is set to take office again after winning the election earlier this month.

Interim Sheriff Bill Rogers submitted the request to suspend the deputy on November 22. Herring served as the second-in-command for former sheriff Jody Greene before he stepped down from his position in October.

This is just the latest in a series of issues at the sheriff’s office. In 2017, Herring was accused of beating an inmate by striking him across the face. He was found not guilty about six months later. Two months ago, WECT reported on a recorded phone conversation in which then-Sheriff Greene made racist comments toward black sheriff’s office employees.

After the numerous concerning reports, some WECT spoke to describe the sheriff’s office as ”a mess.”

“Well, I’d like for there to be a change,” said Jack Lewis, who lives in Whiteville. “I think it’d be a great thing to do since there have been so many certain bad things that have happened but all we can do is live to see another day.”

Other neighbors that say despite recent events, they still have full faith in the sheriff’s office.

