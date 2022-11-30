Senior Connect
Columbus Co. man accused of shooting woman in the face

Rominique Drayton
Rominique Drayton(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting a woman in the face on June 26.

According to the arrest warrant, Whiteville-resident Rominique Alex Drayton is accused of firing a 9mm pistol at a car and hitting Madilyn Parrish, who was sitting behind the driver.

Parrish was shot in the face and moved to Columbus Regional Healthcare System for her injuries.

Drayton was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting a serious injury and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

