Coastal Horizons awarded $96,000 for opioid remediation

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Horizons was awarded $96,000 for opioid remediation by Trillium Health Resources; a check was presented to Coastal Horizons by Trillium representatives on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

“We think it’s going to have a huge impact on our community here so we’re really happy that they are an ongoing partner of ours, that they have such a broad reach throughout our region and people know Coastal and so they reach out to Coastal for services,” said Cecelia Peers of Trillium.

That $96,000 will go towards medication-assisted treatment and naloxone kits for people with little to no insurance. This will help people in Columbus and Bladen counties at Coastal Horizon’s mobile clinics and in New Hanover, Pender and Brunswick counties at its brick-and-mortar locations.

“Medications to treat opioid use disorder, kits to revive someone who has overdosed, and secure needle collection boxes are all vital measures to help in this epidemic. Providers like Coastal Horizons share Trillium’s dedication to reducing this stigma and strengthening the foundations of well-being in all our communities,” said Trillium CEO Joy Futrell in a press release.

