CFCC Small Business Director recognized with multiple awards

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College’s Jerry Coleman, director of the Small Business Center, recently received two awards recognizing his impact at the college.

According to the announcement, Coleman has held the role since 2016. He received the awards at the Small Business Center Network Annual Conference.

Coleman received the “State SBC Director of the Year” award for providing significant support, time and service at the state level above what is required by his job description.

“Jerry is one of the most engaging and caring individuals on my staff,” said CFCC Vice President of Economic and Workforce Development John Downing. ““His passion for his work and the individuals he impacts is unparalleled. He distinguished himself as a standout amongst state directors during the pandemic by utilizing COVID-19 funding to help small businesses in New Hanover and Pender counties. The SBC received $52,217 in Pandemic Relief Funding, which was spent in its entirety on local small businesses. Jerry then worked to secure an additional $164,927 in unspent allocations across the state. The result was over $217,000 of funding to assist Wilmington-area small businesses in their growth and development during a time of unprecedented challenges.”

He also received the “Business Success Story: Most Impact” award, which is given to the SBC director whose direct involvement with a client resulted in significant economic impact.

“I began consulting with Jerry Coleman in May of 2021,” said Ashleigh Leuck, founder and CEO of Breakthrough Autism. “I constituted the business in December 2020. COVID-19 had left me without a job and my clients without an Applied Behavior Analysis provider, so I took it upon myself to open the practice and fill the void within our local community. However, because my practice was started based on a vision, passion, heart, and ambition, I had nothing set aside to start my business. I had to bootstrap my way to where I am now, and Jerry’s advice was fundamental to my success.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.