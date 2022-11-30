Senior Connect
Brunswick County to start taking some applications for energy assistance program on Dec. 1

Brunswick County will start taking some applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance...
Brunswick County will start taking some applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) on Thursday, Dec. 1.(WITN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County will start taking some applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The program provides a one-time, annual vendor payment for heating bills during the colder months of the year, according to a county press release. A household is eligible to apply if it contains a person who is 60+ years old or who is disabled and receiving services via the Division of Aging and Adult Services.

Brunswick County writes that you don’t need to apply if someone in your household:

  1. “Is age 60 or older or a person with a disability receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services,
  2. Currently receives Food and Nutrition Services, and
  3. Received LIEAP during the 2021-2022 season.”

The county states that households in this category were notified of eligibility earlier this month and don’t need to apply again.

You can submit an online application at the North Carolina ePASS website or email it to Brunswick County at dss.fns.ma@brunswickcountync.gov. You can also report a change or ask questions about LIEAP by calling 910-253-2422.

Starting on January 3, other households can apply online through ePASS. An eligible household is required to have one person who meets the criteria, an income equal to or less than 130 percent of the federal poverty limit, have at or below $2,250 in accounts and cash and be responsible for their heating cost.

You can also learn more about LIEAP on the NC Department of Health and Human Services website.

