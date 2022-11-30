Senior Connect
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection to assault of Bladenboro resident

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Tahliy Jahrik Latavian Graham of Whiteville in connection to the assault of Demetreus Powell of Bladenboro.

Bladenboro man rescued from ditch following beating, apparent robbery

“On Saturday, November 26, 2022, around 10:57 a.m. A 911 call came into Bladen County Communications reporting an assault around the 100 block of Mill Pond Court, Bladenboro, NC. Demetreus Powell, 40 was found by family members outside his home severely beaten,” stated the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Graham was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with dangerous weapon and first-degree burglary.

He is being held in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

This case is still under investigation.

