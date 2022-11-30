An opportunity for outdoor ice skating in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thursday, Dec. 1 marks the first day that you can ice skate at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in the heart of downtown Wilmington. This will be the first year that the City of Wilmington will have an outdoor ice rink.

The rink will be located on the stage.

Many may wonder how ice skating is possible in area known for warmer temperatures, and synthetic ice is the answer. Although the ice is fake, it is still capable of being skated on. A solid polymer material is used, designed for skating using normal metal-bladed ice skates. The rinks are constructed by interlocking panels to form a large skating area.

The ice rink will be open from Dec. 1-9 and will cost $5 per person, which includes ice skate rentals. Pre-registration is required. You can purchase tickets on the city website or by calling (910) 341-7855. Each 1-hour block includes 45 minutes for skating and 15 minutes for signing waivers and putting on skates.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, there will be a winter event held at the pavilion. Everyone is welcome and can enjoy activities such as listening to the Cape Fear Chorale from 5:45 p.m. to 6 p.m., free Santa visits from 6:05 p.m. to 7 p.m. and watching Dr. Suess’ The Grinch movie on the outdoor screen from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Live Oak Bank Pavilion is located at 10 Cowan Street in Wilmington.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.