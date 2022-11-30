Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Abandoned child gets help at gas station after father kills mother, authorities say

Authorities say a 12-year-old girl asked for help at a gas station in California after her...
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl asked for help at a gas station in California after her father beat her mother.(Szabolcs Toth from Pexels via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) - Authorities in California say a child alerted them to their mother’s murder after asking for help at a gas station.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, a 12-year-old girl walked into a Shell gas station on Nov. 25 at about 11:45 p.m. saying her father had beat her mother.

Authorities said the girl told a highway patrol officer at the gas station that her father had beaten her mother and left her on the side of the road.

The department said the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Jesus Jaimes-Rosas, dropped the girl off at the gas station located near Interstate 15 in the Mojave Desert before leaving.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 26 deputies said they ended up finding Jaimes-Rosas’ abandoned vehicle on a dirt road. A K-9 unit also responded to the area and found him with self-inflicted injuries.

The sheriff’s department said at about 11:45 a.m., the victim, identified as 31-year-old Sonia Flores, was found deceased.

According to San Bernardino authorities, Jaimes-Rosas was arrested for murder and booked at the High Desert Detention Center where he is currently being held without bail.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident was urged to contact homicide detectives at 909-890-4908.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Jones and Tameika Conyers
Two arrested following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Officials ask anyone with relevant information to reach out to them at 910-395-3917 or...
Suspect sought in fatal collision in Brunswick County
The Columbus County Board of Elections voted against a petition to prevent the sheriff-elect of...
Board of elections turns down petition to prevent sheriff-elect of Columbus Co. from taking office
Aaron Herring
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy suspended without pay

Latest News

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Oath Keepers boss guilty of seditious conspiracy in 1/6 case
“The rights of all married couples will never truly be safe without the proper protections...
Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage
Former Secret Service agent Tony Ornato, a key member of the Trump administration, met with the...
Jan. 6 panel interviews ex-Secret Service agent Tony Ornato
The flight initially departed from Toronto, Canada, and was en route to Puerto Plata, Dominican...
Flight diverted to ILM due to security threat
President Joe Biden is shown Tuesday with, from left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy,...
Biden tells GOP his hopes, gets stiff response from McCarthy