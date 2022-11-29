Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Tickets on sale for candlelight walking tour through downtown Wilmington

The Latimer House, one of the spots on the candlelight tour
The Latimer House, one of the spots on the candlelight tour
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Lower Cape Fear Historical Society has announced the return of the Annual Old Wilmington by Candlelight Walking Tour for its 50th anniversary.

“When the days get shorter and the nights cast a chill over the Lower Cape Fear, we are drawn to the light and joy from the glow of the holiday season; A Christmas tree, the candles of a menorah, the festive lights illuminating downtown Wilmington, and the luminaries lighting the way to a historic home like lanterns in times gone by,” said the LCF Historical Society in a release.

The self-guided tour will be through homes, houses of worship and other historic sites in downtown Wilmington. Tours will be open on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Sites for the tour include the Latimer House, Strausz House, C.W. Worth House and First Presbyterian Church.

Tickets are $50 each and are available online or by calling the historical society at 910-762-0492.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Jones and Tameika Conyers
Two arrested following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Officials ask anyone with relevant information to reach out to them at 910-395-3917 or...
Suspect sought in fatal collision in Brunswick County
The Columbus County Board of Elections voted against a petition to prevent the sheriff-elect of...
Board of elections turns down petition to prevent sheriff-elect of Columbus Co. from taking office
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested

Latest News

Cameron Art Museum
Annual lantern exhibit to open at Cameron Art Museum this Friday
The Arts Council of Wilmington and NHC is searching for artists to paint a mural on this wall...
Local arts council seeking artist to create mural for Bijou Park in downtown Wilmington
Whether it's money or time, today is a day dedicated to giving back.
Making a difference on Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday is celebrated in over 85 countries, centered around local charities who count on...
Making a difference on Giving Tuesday