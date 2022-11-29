Tickets on sale for candlelight walking tour through downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Lower Cape Fear Historical Society has announced the return of the Annual Old Wilmington by Candlelight Walking Tour for its 50th anniversary.

“When the days get shorter and the nights cast a chill over the Lower Cape Fear, we are drawn to the light and joy from the glow of the holiday season; A Christmas tree, the candles of a menorah, the festive lights illuminating downtown Wilmington, and the luminaries lighting the way to a historic home like lanterns in times gone by,” said the LCF Historical Society in a release.

The self-guided tour will be through homes, houses of worship and other historic sites in downtown Wilmington. Tours will be open on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Sites for the tour include the Latimer House, Strausz House, C.W. Worth House and First Presbyterian Church.

Tickets are $50 each and are available online or by calling the historical society at 910-762-0492.

