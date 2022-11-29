Senior Connect
State Board of Elections certifies 2022 general election

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The State Board of Elections has voted unanimously to certify the 2022 election in North Carolina.

The board voted 5-0 Tuesday to canvass the votes cast in all ballot items in its jurisdiction as well as authenticate the count in every ballot item for the the November 8th general election.

The certification is culmination of 100 county boards of elections certifying their results after a series of post-election audits to verify the counts.

“After extremely hard work by county elections offices across North Carolina, today we made sure that the votes of 3.8 million North Carolinians counted in 2022,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, in a press release.

