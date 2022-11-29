Sen. Paul Newton elected N.C. Senate majority leader; Sen. Blue to serve as Democratic leader

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Senate Republican Caucus voted on Nov. 28 to elect Sen. Paul Newton (R-Cabarrus) as the next majority leader.

Per the announcement, Sen. Kathy Harrington (R-Gaston) has held the position since 2021, but plans to retire this year.

“This is a great honor. I’m so appreciative of the support I have received from my colleagues and am ready to build on our prior success of lowering taxes, improving the quality of education, and spending responsibly,” said Newton.

Additionally, Sen. Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) will serve as the Senate president pro tempore and Sen. Dan Blue (D-Wake) will serve as the Democratic leader in the N.C. Senate.

“I’d like to thank my colleagues for entrusting me to lead the Senate for another term. I look forward to another two years of helping create a better North Carolina for all,” stated Berger in the release.

