Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Sen. Paul Newton elected N.C. Senate majority leader; Sen. Blue to serve as Democratic leader

The North Carolina Legislative Building
The North Carolina Legislative Building(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Senate Republican Caucus voted on Nov. 28 to elect Sen. Paul Newton (R-Cabarrus) as the next majority leader.

Per the announcement, Sen. Kathy Harrington (R-Gaston) has held the position since 2021, but plans to retire this year.

“This is a great honor. I’m so appreciative of the support I have received from my colleagues and am ready to build on our prior success of lowering taxes, improving the quality of education, and spending responsibly,” said Newton.

Additionally, Sen. Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) will serve as the Senate president pro tempore and Sen. Dan Blue (D-Wake) will serve as the Democratic leader in the N.C. Senate.

“I’d like to thank my colleagues for entrusting me to lead the Senate for another term. I look forward to another two years of helping create a better North Carolina for all,” stated Berger in the release.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Jones and Tameika Conyers
Two arrested following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Officials ask anyone with relevant information to reach out to them at 910-395-3917 or...
Suspect sought in fatal collision in Brunswick County
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
One popular spot for people shopping for Christmas trees and pumpkins in Wilmington will soon...
Popular Christmas tree, pumpkin patch spot will have new location next year

Latest News

Cameron Art Museum
Annual lantern exhibit to open at Cameron Art Museum this Friday
Brianna Hayes
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
The Arts Council of Wilmington and NHC is searching for artists to paint a mural on this wall...
Local arts council seeking artist to create mural for Bijou Park in downtown Wilmington
The Town of Burgaw has announced that the portion of Fremont St. between Johnson and McCullen...
Portion of Fremont St. in Burgaw to close for installation work