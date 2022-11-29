Senior Connect
Raleigh man ‘very grateful’ for $1.8 million lottery win with ticket bought on Thanksgiving

A Raleigh man made a quick online purchase of a lottery ticket just before sitting down for his...
A Raleigh man made a quick online purchase of a lottery ticket just before sitting down for his family Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday.(NC Education Lottery)
By Rodney Overton
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A Raleigh man made a quick online purchase of a lottery ticket just before sitting down for his family Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday.

That $1 ticket turned into $1,860,203 for Matthew Huber, who learned Friday morning about his big win.

Huber told lottery officials he was “very grateful” and “very thankful” for the win.

Huber won the third largest jackpot in the history of the Cash 5 jackpot game, according to a news release from North Carolina Education Lottery officials.

“I thought I was still recovering from stuffing myself at Thanksgiving dinner,” Huber said in the news release. “I had to check twice. We don’t really play a lot, but we saw the Cash 5 jackpot going higher.”

Huber said he was stunned when he received an email alert on Friday telling him he won.

“It was mind blowing,” Huber said. “I thought, ‘oh my gosh!’ and then I called my wife over to look. It is something you never expect to see but hope to see. It’s phenomenal — the best Thanksgiving”

Huber went to the lottery headquarters office in Raleigh Monday to collect his prize.

After taxes, he took home $1,320,934.

He told officials he plans to save and invest his winnings to help others in the future.

