Portion of Fremont St. in Burgaw to close for installation work

The Town of Burgaw has announced that the portion of Fremont St. between Johnson and McCullen...
The Town of Burgaw has announced that the portion of Fremont St. between Johnson and McCullen streets will be closed on Nov. 29.(Live 5)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw has announced that the portion of Fremont St. between Johnson and McCullen streets will be closed on Nov. 29.

Per the announcement, the installation of new water and sewer services has necessitated the closure. Authorities ask drivers to find an alternative route while the section of road is closed.

