New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Brianna Hayes
Brianna Hayes(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released a missing person report for 16-year-old Brianna Renne Hayes on Nov. 29.

Hayes is 16 years old and about 5 feet 4 inches tall with a tattoo of a heart on her wrist. She went missing on Nov. 28 and was last seen in a white sweatsuit at 914 Sheffield Ct.

If you have information, you can contact the NHCSO at 910-798-4535.

