New Hanover County Planning Board to consider four rezonings for housing and mixed-use developments

On 4.65 acres at 6634 Carolina Beach Road, developers are looking for rezoning approval to build a four-story 78-unit development with a max building height of 50 feet. There will be 100-foot setbacks from adjacent residential uses, a swimming pool and pickleball courts. The development is expected to add 40 AM and 40 PM peak hour trips, which puts it well below the 100 peak hour trips that would require a Traffic Impact Analysis.

To make it happen, the developers are asking for Residential Multi Family - Moderate Density (RMF-M) zoning. It sits next to lower density residential zoning (R-15), but would only include an entrance to the complex at Carolina Beach Road.

The proposal was brought by Design Solutions on behalf of the owners: Giovanni Ippolito and Tanya Vlacancich. Staff said the request is generally inconsistent with the county’s 2016 Comprehensive Plan, but also that they were generally supportive of higher density uses at the site.

On Market Street near the in-construction Military Cutoff Extension, developers are looking to rezone 9.75 acres for two multi-family residential buildings with four stories and 144 units total. It also would include a leasing center/amenity space and a stormwater basin.

This would require rezoning from Regional Business (B-2) and Residential (R-15) to Conditional Residential Multi-Family - Moderate Density (CZD RMF-M). Staff found the zoning to be consistent with the 2016 Comprehensive plan since it is in-line with the density recommended for the urban mixed use area.

County staff also noted that this development would see less traffic than it would with its current zoning. As an example, staff said that a supermarket could be built on the 9.09 acres of land currently zoned Regional Business (B-2) that would generate about 252 AM and 644 PM peak hour trips. Compare that to this development, which is estimated to generate 52 AM and 57 PM trips.

This request was brought by Paramounte Engineering on behalf of the owners: the Cornelius E Nixon Revocable Trust, Cornelius Nixon Trust, and Nixon Associates, LLC.

At 147 Brentwood Drive, developers are looking to build three triplexes and 10 quadraplexes on 7.63 acres. This would require rezoning from the current Residential (R-15) to Conditional Residential District (CZD R-5). Brentwood Drive branches off of Castle Hayne Road (NC 133) a bit north of the interchange with Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy (US 74).

Staff found it consistent with the 2016 Comprehensive Plan due to its similarity to nearby zoning and its placement in an area near current and future commercial developments. A development on the site as currently zoned would cause an estimated 16 AM and 21 PM peak hour trips, whereas a development with the proposed zoning would generate four more AM and PM peak hour trips.

The request was brought by Samuel Franck with Ward and Smith, P.A. on behalf of the owner: Wilmington Development Group, Inc.

The final item on the agenda is a rezoning of 3.44 acres at 7887 Market Street to build a three-story mixed-use development. The developers have asked for the land to be rezoned from (CZD) Regional Business and Office and Institutional to just (CZD) Regional Business.

The development would have office and commercial space on the first two floors and 12 two-bedroom residential units on the third floor. Those residential units would require a separate special use permit. Under Regional Business zoning, it could be no higher than 50 feet. The site is estimated to generate about 52 AM and 85 PM peak hour trips.

Staff found this proposal to be consistent with the 2016 Comprehensive Plan because the area is already designated as Community Mixed Use and is near a growing part of the county.

The request was brought by Cindee Wolf with Design Solutions on behalf of the owner: Bailey and Fuller Properties, LLC.

