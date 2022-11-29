Man arrested, accused of threatening people with a gun

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a man accused of threatening people with a gun.

“Tuesday, November 29, 2022, around 2:30 a.m. WPD units responded to a report of a weapons incident at 21 N. Front St. Officers quickly located and detained the suspect who was reported to have been threatening people with a gun,” said the WPD in a release.

Twenty-one-year-old Austin Fumich is now held under a $6,000 secured bond and has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and going armed to the terror of the public.

