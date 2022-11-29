Making a difference on Giving Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Giving Tuesday is celebrated in over 85 countries, centered around local charities who count on the generosity of others to help support their cause.

It’s a global generosity movement where people are encouraged to do good, and there’s many ways to make a difference in your community, whether it’s donating money or your time.

The North Carolina Secretary of State’s Office found that cash donations were 40% greater this past year than the year before.

But if you decide to give back through donations, then make sure you do your research, and that the money is going to the actual cause. Last year in North Carolina, around 400 solicitors and organizations reported giving 0% to charity, meaning they pocketed your money. Your best bet if you want to give cash is to choose a local charity, one you’re familiar with.

If you want to take another route, such as donating non-perishable food items, then Wilmington fire stations have boxes waiting to be filled.

The department is collecting food items until December 12th for their 20 Days of Christmas Food Drive campaign. At the end of the drive, the boxes of food will be delivered to Nourish NC to be used in their Market on Market and Backpack programs. Items can be dropped off at any of the nine WFD stations positioned throughout the city.

A full list of the stations and their addresses:

Headquarters: 801 Market Street

Station 2: 3403 Park Avenue

Station 3: 114 Cinema Drive

Station 5: 680 Shipyard Boulevard

Station 7: 3230 South College Road

Station 8: 601 Eastwood Road

Station 9: 1201 Military Cutoff Road

Station 10: 6102 Oleander Drive

Station 15: 3335 Masonboro Loop Road

According to the CEO of Giving Tuesday, investing time in a few generous acts on this day or any other day can leave a profound impact on those who give, like feeling happier, healthier and more connected to communities.

If you’re looking for other ways to give back to your community, then the Salvation Army additionally has many suggestions on how to make a difference in your community.

“We hope that a lot of folks will take advantage of Giving Tuesday, whether they send us checks, whether they put money in our kettles, or they could volunteer their time. We love volunteer bellringers, and we have a huge warehouse over in Leland where we’re setting up all the toys. We could use additional volunteers over at the warehouse to help sort out the toys and to get all the baskets ready for the 1000s of children that will be helped from our community from the Salvation Army,” said Major Ken Morris of the Salvation Army.

We all have the ability to make a huge difference in the lives of other people without spending a dime. It’s as easy as volunteering to sort toys for kids who desperately need them or ringing a bell for just one hour.

To learn more about Giving Tuesday, please visit their official website.

