Hurricane Ridge fire grows to 500 acres, officials say

HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - US Forest Service and North Carolina Forest Service said the Hurricane Ridge fire is 25 percent contained and has grown to 500 acres in the Harmon Den area of Haywood County.

Officials said the fire growth was fueled by dry conditions and low humidity, but rainfall is expected to moderate conditions overnight and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, firefighters conducted burn out operations to remove remaining fuel between the active fire and the fireline, officials said.

Officials said the Hurricane Ridge fire started on Nov. 23 near Cold Springs Road east of I-40 is now burning in the remote Hurricane Creek Drainage. Due to the steep terrain and limited access, fire managers identified a containment plan using primarily area roads, including Cold Springs Road to the north and Hurricane Creek Road to the south.

Officials working to contain fire that has been active since Nov. 23, 2022, along I-40. (U.S. Department of Agriculture)

Several cabins are within the larger contingency area and are being assessed for fire risk and protection needs. The fire is expected to increase in size as accurate mapping is completed

Drivers are urged to use caution in this area. Interstate 40 is expected to remain open. The US Forest Service has issued an emergency closure for Brady Road (FSRD #3526).

Officials are asking residents to keep drones grounded in the Hurricane Ridge, Harmon Den and North Haywood County areas while crews continue to work.

86 firefighters will continue to work on creating containment lines and to monitor fire behavior.

