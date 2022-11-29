Senior Connect
CMPD investigating homicide at south Charlotte McDonald’s

Police say a shooting took place in the 7000 block of South Boulevard around 8 p.m. on Monday.
South Blvd Homicide
South Blvd Homicide(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte at McDonald’s.

Police say a shooting took place in the parking lot of McDonald’s in the 7000 block of South Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. on Monday. A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect and victim were both armed and involved in an altercation.

Police cannot confirm whether it was a McDonald’s employee that was shot and killed. Officers are not currently looking for a suspect.

More information will be provided when available.

