CMPD investigating homicide at south Charlotte McDonald’s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte at McDonald’s.

Police say a shooting took place in the parking lot of McDonald’s in the 7000 block of South Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. on Monday. A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect and victim were both armed and involved in an altercation.

Police cannot confirm whether it was a McDonald’s employee that was shot and killed. Officers are not currently looking for a suspect.

More information will be provided when available.

Also Read: CMPD identifies Meck County park ranger who was shot while on job

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.