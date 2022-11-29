Car reported stolen two years ago pulled out of creek in Columbus County
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A car that was reported stolen in 2020 out of New Hanover County was recovered from a creek in Columbus County on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
“North Carolina Department of Transportation crew members were conducting maintenance in the vicinity of Bridge 369. A NCDOT worker observed the top of a submerged vehicle and called 911,” said the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in a release.
The car was pulled out of Livingston Creek, and a sheriff’s office team didn’t find anyone inside the dark blue 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Pennsylvania license tag.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.