Wreaths Across America to honor veterans at wreath laying ceremony, seeking additional sponsorships and volunteers

Wreaths Across America will host its wreath laying ceremony on Dec. 17 to honor veterans at Wilmington National Cemetery, located at 2011 Market St.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wreaths Across America will host its wreath laying ceremony on Dec. 17 to honor veterans at Wilmington National Cemetery, located at 2011 Market St.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.

According to the announcement, those wishing to contribute can do so in a variety of ways. Of the 5,172 veteran graves at the cemetery, 3,827 wreaths have been sponsored so far. Those interested in sponsoring a wreath may do so on the Wreaths Across America website.

Additionally, help is needed to lay the wreaths on each grave. Those wishing to volunteer and help American Legion Post 68 lay the wreaths may also do so on the website.

