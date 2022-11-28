Senior Connect
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

Ashleigh Price/Gilliam
Ashleigh Price/Gilliam(WPD | Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for 38-year-old Ashleigh Price/Gilliam.

According to a missing person report on Monday, Nov. 28, she is 5 feet 4 inches tall and frequently spends time in the Covil Ave. and Market St. area.

WPD asks anyone who sees her to call 911 and anyone with information to call 910-343-3609.

