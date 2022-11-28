Suspect sought in fatal collision in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for the suspect in a fatal collision in Brunswick County that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at around 7 p.m.

“Suspect vehicle is a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM Truck or SUV. Damage to the front right headlight and possible damage to the right side mirror. Vehicle last seen traveling south on US17 Business in the Bolivia area,” writes the SHP in a release.

Officials ask anyone with relevant information to reach out to them at 910-395-3917 or 1-800-334-7411.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.