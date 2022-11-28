SLED: Death investigation underway after police activity at CCU residence hall

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after police activity was reported at one of Coastal Carolina University’s residence halls on Sunday.

“It is with sadness that we provide an update to you that a CCU student passed away,” the university said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

The school sent out an alert at around 6:25 p.m. stating that the law enforcement presence was at Magnolia Hall. The alert also stated to avoid the area.

A second alert went out at around 7 p.m. stating there was no threat to campus. CCU sent out a third alert at around 11:10 p.m. giving the all-clear.

The university said the cause of death is pending additional investigation and out of respect for the family, the student’s name is not being released at this time.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was requested on the scene by CCU on Sunday night and is leading the investigation.

“Losing a member of our community is very difficult,” CCU said in a statement. “At this time, our priority is to provide support to our campus community.”

Students, faculty and staff may seek assistance by calling 843-349-2305 or through LifeServices EAP at 800-822-4847.

