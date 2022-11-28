Scavenger hunt in Carolina Beach encourages participants to visit new areas, businesses in town

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Wednesday is the last day to participate in a scavenger hunt taking place in Carolina Beach. 59 boards, which are also up for auction, are located at 45 different businesses across town.

This is a beach-life inspired project that promotes local artists and Carolina Beach businesses using surfboards, skim boards and skateboards.

The boards were donated by local residents as canvases for the art. This project is a community campaign that includes a range of stakeholders, such as surfboard donors, local artists and “board host” businesses. This event might even bring you into a shop or restaurant that you never even knew existed.

“I have to say that I’ve lived here three and a half years and there’s some stores that I never went into. And I was so amazed at all the wonderful merchandise that they had or just their menu. And really, that’s the purpose of this program is to get people into businesses that they may not have visited before and take a look around we have a lot to offer in Carolina Beach,” said Maureen Lewis, founder and president of the Carolina Beach Mural Project.

All of the artists are local to the Cape Fear Area and range from 12 to 70 years old. Lewis said that they originally hoped to receive 30 boards, but the community came together and exceeded her expectations.

“We gave ourselves a goal of getting 30 surfboards or any boards of any kind, surfboard, skateboard, skim boards. Then asked local artists to paint them and then install them in the businesses and then have some fun games and programs around that. Well, we ended up getting 70 boards donated, and 59 artists painted the boards, and they’re in 45 businesses in Carolina Beach.”

If you see a board that you absolutely love and want to have new décor in your home, then you have a chance to win it at auction. Every board is up for auction, ranging in prices from under $100 to $12,000.

For those seeking to participate in the scavenger hunt, there are two different cards to choose from. One is aimed towards families while the other towards adults. The family card is smaller and only showcases the boards that are located on or near the boardwalk. That way, there’s less driving and getting in and out of the car.

Each board will also have a challenge card along with it where you need to follow the challenge and post on social media with the hashtag #hunt4boardsacrosscb.

You will also need to receive a sticker from each business and drop your completed cards off at the Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce, Island Beverage, Crush & Grind, Good Hops Brewing or Courtyard by Marriott. Don’t forget to include your team name and contact phone number on the card.

There are prizes for some lucky participants, with the grand prize being a two-night stay at the Carolina Beach Marriott. Other prizes include gift cards to restaurants, bars and more. The winners will be announced Wednesday night at Hurricane Alley’s during the scavenger hunt wrap party.

