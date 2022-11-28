Senior Connect
Popular Christmas tree, pumpkin patch spot will have new location next year

One popular spot for people shopping for Christmas trees and pumpkins in Wilmington will soon be moving.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One popular spot for people shopping for Christmas trees and pumpkins in Wilmington will soon be moving.

Twice a year Barr Evergreens comes from West Jefferson, North Carolina and brings the holidays to life in Wilmington at the corner of Shipyard and Independence Blvd. This will be Barr Evergreens last year at that spot because their current property was bought out.

The new location will be at the corner of Independence and 17th street near the Pointe at Barclay and the movie theater. They said they will continue to sell trees and pumpkins like they have in years past just at a new location beginning next year.

Bill Beckman, who has worked with Barr Evergreens for 4 years, said they’ve been coming to Wilmington for 40 years and that’s not going to change.

Beckman said it’s been a great year so far and they are helping people get into the holiday spirit by providing the same great experience they are known for.

Despite inflation and some people thinking that there might be a shortage of trees, Beckman says, there’s nothing to worry about and it’s a typical holiday season for them this year.

If you’re needing the perfect tree they are open from 9a.m. - 9 p.m. everyday of the week until they sell out.

