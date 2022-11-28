Pender Co. student brings gun to school, staff retrieves it without incident

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A student at Pender Innovative Learning Academy brought a gun to school, but it was retrieved by staff without incident.

“Early Monday Pender Innovative Learning Academy (PILA) staff were informed by the School Resource Officer (SRO) that a student brought a gun on campus. The gun was secured by the SRO without incident,” said Pender County Schools in a release.

PCS writes that they made a phone call to the parents of PILA, Cape Fear Middle and Cape Fear Elementary students because PILA is located on those schools’ campuses.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.