Pausing payments for solar customers affected by faulty equipment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With several ongoing investigations by several state attorneys general, customer complaints of faulty equipment costing them hundreds of dollars each month, and a pending bankruptcy by Pink Energy, a North Carolina-based solar company, Attorney General Josh Stein is asking lenders to now help customers out while these problems get resolved.

Stein, along with eight other state’s attorneys general have asked five different lenders are hoping to get these customers some financial relief. The letter asks the five solar lending companies to suspend payments and the accrual of interest for customers who financed a solar power system purchase from Pink Energy and haven’t received a working power system. This is part of Stein’s investigation into Pink Energy for allegedly violating consumer protection laws.

Those lenders include, Dividend Solar Finance LLC; Sunlight Financial LLC; GoodLeap, LLC; Solar Mosaic, Inc.; and Cross River Bank

“Given your companies’ role in these transactions, and now that Pink has filed for bankruptcy, we believe your companies are in the best position to provide immediate relief to impacted consumers in our respective jurisdictions. The purpose of this letter is to request that your companies provide that relief to our consumers,” according to the letter sent to five different lenders.

With hundreds, if not thousands of customers impacted by Pink Energy, Stein and the others have received numerous complaints and each one has to be investigated and that’s why they’ve asked for these steps by the banks. Pink Energy filed for bankruptcy on October 7.

“We ask that your companies, and any affiliates, suspend loan payment obligations and the accrual of interest thereon for those consumers who financed the purchase of a solar power system from Pink through your companies and whose solar power system was never installed, is not operational, or not operating properly. We ask that these consumers’ payment obligations be suspended until an investigation into the individual consumers’ complaints can be completed. In addition, we ask that your companies assist consumers experiencing functionality and installation issues,” the letter reads.

It’s still relatively early into Pink’s bankruptcy but for customers who haven’t received what they thought they were buying, it’s been too long. Robert Parker, Chief Operating Officer of Cape Fear Solar Systems said they’ve seen an uptick in calls from customers left with faulty equipment, and looking for help.

“I think, in the years past, we had maybe get two to four calls a week. Now it’s closer to three to five calls a day,” he said.

Although Parker doesn’t work with every lending company Stein sent the letter to, he has seen one company take proactive steps to help out their customers.

“I can’t speak for all the finance companies, but I know, one in particular, dividend, that we work with on a regular basis has been proactive about it even before the message from the Attorney General. I think it’s certainly a responsibility of them to do that and ones that we work with, we would like to see that coming from them for sure,” he said.

