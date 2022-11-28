Senior Connect
Man accused of setting White Oak home on fire

According to the sheriff’s office, Parrish Markcues Jones was arrested and charged with second-degree arson.(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of setting a house on fire in Bladen County.

According to the sheriff’s office, Parrish Markcues Jones was arrested and charged with second-degree arson.

Officials say a house fire was reported in the 800 block of South Brady Plantation on Friday, Nov. 25.

“Additional 911 calls came in shortly after the original call reporting they had seen a suspect later identified as Parrish Markcues Jones, 30 of Council, NC leaving the house,” a news release from the sheriff’s office states. “Upon arrival of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Jones fled the scene and was later taken into custody.”

