Lumberton Walmart shooting suspect turns himself in; bond set at $1M

Jarod Lowery
Jarod Lowery(Source: Lumberton Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - The man who police said opened fire inside a Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday is now in custody.

Authorities said 26-year-old Jarod Lowery turned himself in on Monday to the Lumberton Police Department.

Lowery is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm within enclosure to incite fear and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officers were called to the store on Fayetteville Road at around 11:25 a.m. Friday, with the customers evacuating as officers arrived.

Brian Harkin said he had left the store moments before shots were fired inside. He said it’s sad how common these types of shootings occur.

“Unfortunately, it’s become part of daily life that you don’t know what’s gonna happen, where it’s gonna happen. But you can’t let fear keep you inside, so you gotta come shopping,” Harkin said.

Meanwhile, Mary Daniels, who lives out of Red Springs, said she visits the Walmart in Lumb erton on a weekly basis, and said these kind of incident make her reconsider Black Friday shopping altogether.

“No more! No more Black Fridays! I mean if you want to buy something, fine, let it be a Black Friday all through the week. Special deals not just on Black Friday because crowds draw attention and it causes trouble,” Daniels said.

Surveillance video showed Lowery leaving the store as it was being evacuated.

Police were then notified that the victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Officials said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident between two people “who are familiar with each other.”

Lowery is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

