Founding director of local sea turtle rescue group receives state wildlife award

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that Jean Beasley, founding director of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, has been awarded the Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award.

According to the announcement, the award is given annually to individuals who make outstanding contributions to wildlife diversity in North Carolina. Beasley is the 17th recipient of the award.

A native of North Carolina, Beasley helped found the Topsail Turtle Project in the 1980s with the goal of monitoring and protecting nesting turtles, incubating eggs and emergent hatchlings on Topsail Island.

Located in Surf City, the Karen Beasley Center was created in 1996 to facilitate the care, rehabilitation and release of injured sea turtles. Beasley headed the center until she retired in 2021.

“Since opening the Beasley Center in 1996, over 1,000 sick and injured sea turtles have been rehabilitated and returned to the wild. That incredible work, along with establishing the volunteer-based Topsail Turtle Project and improving conservation measures benefitting sea turtles, makes her most deserving of this distinguished conservationist award,” said Cameron Ingram, executive director of the NCWRC.

