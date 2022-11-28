Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Jay Leno returns to the stage just 2 weeks after burn accident

Jay Leno underwent two surgeries to treat significant burns on his face and hands.
Jay Leno underwent two surgeries to treat significant burns on his face and hands.(Grossman Burn Center)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just two weeks after suffering burn injuries in a garage fire, comedian Jay Leno returned to the stage Sunday night.

The former NBC “Tonight Show” host performed in front of a sold-out crowd at the Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California.

Leno, an avid car collector, was burned in a gasoline fire while working underneath one of his vehicles on Nov. 12.

The comedian underwent two surgeries to treat significant burns on his face and hands.

Leno has scheduled three additional shows at the Comedy and Magic Club in December.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal lawsuit filed against Southport Marina after sticking boat owners with Isaias-related...
Smooth sailing for boat owners after Southport Marina lawsuit settled
The Wilmington Police Department stated that two people got away following an armed robbery...
Authorities investigating following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington
The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a...
Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events
Jahreese Jones
Man charged in half sister’s murder now faces additional rape charge
One popular spot for people shopping for Christmas trees and pumpkins in Wilmington will soon...
Popular Christmas tree, pumpkin patch spot will have new location next year

Latest News

This photo shows Charles Graves dressed as Santa Claus in Austin, Texas on on Sept. 3, 2022....
Santa’s back in town with inflation, inclusion on his mind
FILE - People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a...
Lawyers: Buffalo supermarket gunman plans to plead guilty
The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Christmas parade in...
Annual Christmas parade and tree lighting in Elizabethtown attracts hundreds
FILE - Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, leave the Copper...
Prince William focuses U.S. trip on climate amid Harry row