Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: one more shot of rain as November closes

By Gabe Ross
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you! Expect a high pressure cell to deliver dry skies through Tuesday - friendly for heading back to school, a trip to the job site, or for regional travel after the holiday. A front will engineer the next brief, appreciable rain chance spike on Wednesday the 30th.

Temperatures will crest in the mild 60s to around 70 Tuesday, dip to the cool 50s Tuesday night, and surge to the balmy 70s Wednesday.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season will officially end Wednesday. No new storm activity appears likely for now.

Temperatures are trending cooler as December starts. Check out the details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Jones and Tameika Conyers
Two arrested following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Officials ask anyone with relevant information to reach out to them at 910-395-3917 or...
Suspect sought in fatal collision in Brunswick County
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
One popular spot for people shopping for Christmas trees and pumpkins in Wilmington will soon...
Popular Christmas tree, pumpkin patch spot will have new location next year

Latest News

A severe weather outbreak is likely Tuesday in the Mississippi Valley
First Alert Forecast: new work week starts sunny, one more rain chance before the end of the month
A severe weather outbreak is likely Tuesday in the Mississippi Valley
Your First Alert Forecast for Mon. evening Nov. 28, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Nov. 28, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Nov. 28, 2022
Our next rain chance in SE NC is on Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: any shower chances wind down this evening, nice Monday ahead