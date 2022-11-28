First Alert Forecast: one more shot of rain as November closes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you! Expect a high pressure cell to deliver dry skies through Tuesday - friendly for heading back to school, a trip to the job site, or for regional travel after the holiday. A front will engineer the next brief, appreciable rain chance spike on Wednesday the 30th.

Temperatures will crest in the mild 60s to around 70 Tuesday, dip to the cool 50s Tuesday night, and surge to the balmy 70s Wednesday.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season will officially end Wednesday. No new storm activity appears likely for now.

Temperatures are trending cooler as December starts. Check out the details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

