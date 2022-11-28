First Alert Forecast: new work week to start sunny, one more rain chance before the end of the month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! I hope you and yours had an enjoyable Thanksgiving weekend! As expected, the weather was far from a washout with tons of dry time between a couple of upticks in shower coverage. Wilmington officially netted 0.24 inches of rain over the four days. Certainly not enough to faze the drought, but every drop was welcome in any case...

Expect a high pressure cell to deliver dry skies through Tuesday - friendly for heading back to school, a trip to the job site, or for regional travel after the holiday. A front will engineer the next brief, appreciable rain chance spike on Wednesday the 30th. Temperatures will crest in the mild 60s to around 70 Monday and Tuesday, dip to the dewy 40s Monday night, and surge to the balmy 70s Wednesday.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season will officially end Wednesday. No new storm activity appears likely for now.

