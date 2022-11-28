Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: new work week to start sunny, one more rain chance before the end of the month

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! I hope you and yours had an enjoyable Thanksgiving weekend! As expected, the weather was far from a washout with tons of dry time between a couple of upticks in shower coverage. Wilmington officially netted 0.24 inches of rain over the four days. Certainly not enough to faze the drought, but every drop was welcome in any case...

Expect a high pressure cell to deliver dry skies through Tuesday - friendly for heading back to school, a trip to the job site, or for regional travel after the holiday. A front will engineer the next brief, appreciable rain chance spike on Wednesday the 30th. Temperatures will crest in the mild 60s to around 70 Monday and Tuesday, dip to the dewy 40s Monday night, and surge to the balmy 70s Wednesday.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season will officially end Wednesday. No new storm activity appears likely for now.

Peek at a chilly start to December in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal lawsuit filed against Southport Marina after sticking boat owners with Isaias-related...
Smooth sailing for boat owners after Southport Marina lawsuit settled
The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a...
Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events
Jahreese Jones
Man charged in half sister’s murder now faces additional rape charge
Just before 3:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that smoke was coming from a residence.
No injuries reported after early morning fire in Wilmington
The shooting happened after a traffic stop near Hubert.
Woman dies after being shot by Onslow County deputy following traffic stop

Latest News

Our next rain chance in SE NC is on Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: any shower chances wind down this evening, nice Monday ahead
Our next rain chance in SE NC is on Wednesday
Your First Alert Forecast for Sun. evening Nov. 27, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Nov. 27, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Nov. 27, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Nov. 26, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Nov. 26, 2022