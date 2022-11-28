Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Eating more flavonols may help memory, study says

A new study says diets with more flavonols, found in fruits, vegetables and wine, could improve...
A new study says diets with more flavonols, found in fruits, vegetables and wine, could improve mental strength and slow memory loss.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Having a salad with a glass of merlot may help you hold onto cherished memories longer.

A new study published in the Neurology medical journal says diets with more flavonols could improve mental strength and slow memory loss.

Flavonols are antioxidants found in foods like fruits, vegetables, tea and wine.

Researchers say the results of their tests held true even after adjustments were made for other factors, such as age and tobacco intake.

The findings are based on nearly 1,000 elderly people with no dementia signs over a seven-year period.

Researchers do admit that there are limitations to their conclusion, and it is not known whether the benefits are long term.

They say more studies on isolated flavonoid effects need to be done.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal lawsuit filed against Southport Marina after sticking boat owners with Isaias-related...
Smooth sailing for boat owners after Southport Marina lawsuit settled
The Wilmington Police Department stated that two people got away following an armed robbery...
Authorities investigating following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington
The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a...
Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events
Jahreese Jones
Man charged in half sister’s murder now faces additional rape charge
One popular spot for people shopping for Christmas trees and pumpkins in Wilmington will soon...
Popular Christmas tree, pumpkin patch spot will have new location next year

Latest News

FILE - People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a...
Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre
A USGS webcam shows lava in the summit caldera of Mauna Loa.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano is erupting
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
The former president is being criticized for the meeting.
Trump hosts Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Jury deliberations resume in Oath Keepers 1/6 sedition case