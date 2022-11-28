Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Dog struck, killed by thief fleeing in stolen car, police say

Police say a stolen car that struck and killed a dog in Salisbury also hit an apartment building.
Police say a stolen car that struck and killed a dog in Salisbury also hit an apartment building.(Source: WBTV)
By David Whisenant and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A dog being walked by its owner was struck and killed by a stolen car over the weekend, according to police in North Carolina.

Authorities say it all started when a man drove his Nissan Altima to an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Salisbury just after 6 p.m. Sunday. The man parked his car and left the engine running when he walked into the store.

Minutes later, the man said he saw another man driving his car out of the parking lot. As the victim was walking back toward his house, he spotted the car behind an apartment on a nearby street, according to police.

Police said the victim approached the car and tried to pull the driver out of the front door. That’s when the suspected thief hit the gas to try to get away.

Two men were walking in the area, one of whom was walking his dog. The men jumped on the front porch of an apartment to get out of the way, but the dog was struck by the car, authorities said. The car then hit the apartment building before the suspect ran from the scene, according to a police report.

The dog died.

A witness told WBTV that shots were fired, but it’s unclear by whom. Police confirmed that shell casings were found at the scene, but no injuries were reported.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Jones and Tameika Conyers
Two arrested following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington
Federal lawsuit filed against Southport Marina after sticking boat owners with Isaias-related...
Smooth sailing for boat owners after Southport Marina lawsuit settled
One popular spot for people shopping for Christmas trees and pumpkins in Wilmington will soon...
Popular Christmas tree, pumpkin patch spot will have new location next year
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina

Latest News

Smooth sailing for boat owners after Southport Marina lawsuit settled
Downtown Wilmington businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday
Southeastern North Carolina shoppers hunt for Black Friday deals amid rising inflation
Officials ask anyone with relevant information to reach out to them at 910-395-3917 or...
Suspect sought in fatal collision in Brunswick County
Robert Salone, 40, is facing a murder charge and was denied bail, according to court records.
Man shot, killed neighbor over car blocking driveway, police say