Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

CFCC women’s soccer and volleyball teams defeated during NJCAA championships

The CFCC women's volleyball team
The CFCC women's volleyball team(Cape Fear Community College)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College’s Sea Devils women’s soccer and volleyball teams both competed in their respective National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Championships.

The women’s volleyball team entered the tournament as the No. 15 seed and won their first ever NJCAA championship tournament matchup against No. 10 seed Moraine Valley, but No. 11 seed Muskegon Community College later defeated them. This marks the fifth time the team has qualified for the championship in the history of the program.

A women's soccer team poses for a photo in front of a sign that reads "Sea Devils Cape Fear...
The CFCC women's soccer team(Cape Fear Community College)

The women’s soccer team entered the tournament as the No. 12 seed but lost their games against No. 1 seed Holmes Community College and No. 8 seed Schoolcraft College. This is the third time the team has qualified for the NJCAA National Championships.

“Despite the losses, Sea Devils demonstrated a high level of sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Their positive interactions with teammates, coaches, opponents, and officials – and no penalty cards throughout tournament play – earned the team the Sportsmanship Award,” CFCC said in a release.

“We are overwhelmed with pride for the incredible effort and hard work our student-athletes and coaches demonstrated this year,” said CFCC President Jim Morton. “Having our women’s soccer team recognized with the sportsmanship award speaks volumes to the programs that our coaches run, as well as to the caliber of student-athlete we have. In addition, our women’s volleyball team has made program history with its first championship win. It’s a great year to be a Sea Devil!”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal lawsuit filed against Southport Marina after sticking boat owners with Isaias-related...
Smooth sailing for boat owners after Southport Marina lawsuit settled
The Wilmington Police Department stated that two people got away following an armed robbery...
Authorities investigating following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington
The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a...
Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events
Jahreese Jones
Man charged in half sister’s murder now faces additional rape charge
One popular spot for people shopping for Christmas trees and pumpkins in Wilmington will soon...
Popular Christmas tree, pumpkin patch spot will have new location next year

Latest News

More than six thousand people signed up to take part in the Carolinas Spartan race at the Tryon...
Get Fit with 6: Wilmington team competes in Carolinas Spartan race
Get Fit with 6: Wilmington Spartan team
Get Fit with 6: Wilmington team competes in Carolinas Spartan race
Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit
Fans enjoy watching Team USA play Wales in the 2022 World Cup
Wilmington soccer scene optimistic, excited as 2022 World Cup begins