Board of elections turns down petition to prevent sheriff-elect of Columbus Co. from taking office

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Elections voted against a petition to prevent the sheriff-elect of Columbus Co. from taking office at their meeting on Nov. 28.

Two board members abstained from the vote, two voted against and one voted for the petition.

The protest was filed by Herman Lewis, the second vice president of the Columbus County NAACP. It asked the county board of elections to disqualify Jody Greene from holding office as sheriff.

“We deserve justice, and we need to be able to voice our opinions. There are big systemic problems in Columbus County and making sure that representatives are accountable is the least we can do,” said Lewis in a press release at the time.

Just last month, Jody Greene resigned after recordings became public that depicted him making racist comments about Black sheriff’s office employees and calling for them to be fired. He admitted to using offensive language but said he had no racial intent in his comments.

Greene resigned in a county courtroom where he was scheduled to appear at a hearing on District Attorney Jon David’s petition to have him removed from office. Note that the Attorney General’s petition for removal is separate from the election protest, and David has stated his intent to once again petition to have Greene removed once he takes office.

