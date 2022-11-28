Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Board of elections turns down petition to prevent sheriff-elect of Columbus Co. from taking office

The Columbus County Board of Elections voted against a petition to prevent the sheriff-elect of...
The Columbus County Board of Elections voted against a petition to prevent the sheriff-elect of Columbus Co. from taking office at their meeting on Nov. 28.(WECT (custom credit) | WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Elections voted against a petition to prevent the sheriff-elect of Columbus Co. from taking office at their meeting on Nov. 28.

Two board members abstained from the vote, two voted against and one voted for the petition.

The protest was filed by Herman Lewis, the second vice president of the Columbus County NAACP. It asked the county board of elections to disqualify Jody Greene from holding office as sheriff.

“We deserve justice, and we need to be able to voice our opinions. There are big systemic problems in Columbus County and making sure that representatives are accountable is the least we can do,” said Lewis in a press release at the time.

Just last month, Jody Greene resigned after recordings became public that depicted him making racist comments about Black sheriff’s office employees and calling for them to be fired. He admitted to using offensive language but said he had no racial intent in his comments.

Greene resigned in a county courtroom where he was scheduled to appear at a hearing on District Attorney Jon David’s petition to have him removed from office. Note that the Attorney General’s petition for removal is separate from the election protest, and David has stated his intent to once again petition to have Greene removed once he takes office.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Jones and Tameika Conyers
Two arrested following early morning armed robbery in Wilmington
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Federal lawsuit filed against Southport Marina after sticking boat owners with Isaias-related...
Smooth sailing for boat owners after Southport Marina lawsuit settled
One popular spot for people shopping for Christmas trees and pumpkins in Wilmington will soon...
Popular Christmas tree, pumpkin patch spot will have new location next year

Latest News

Smooth sailing for boat owners after Southport Marina lawsuit settled
Downtown Wilmington businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday
Southeastern North Carolina shoppers hunt for Black Friday deals amid rising inflation
Officials ask anyone with relevant information to reach out to them at 910-395-3917 or...
Suspect sought in fatal collision in Brunswick County